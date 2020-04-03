Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says he doesn't believe he can order a delay in Georgia's May 19 party primary elections under the current state of emergency. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at first reiterated his position Wednesday that he can't further delay the presidential primary, originally set for March 24. But then he appeared to soften that position in a statement hours later. There's mounting pressure from other elected officials to put off the voting, in which Georgians are supposed to vote for nominees for president, U.S. senator, U.S. House, the state House and Senate and other offices.