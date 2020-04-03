Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Kemp releases stay-at-home order as Georgia cases pass 5,400
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has published his order telling people to stay at home as known coronavirus infections in the state rose past 5,400 and officials blamed the virus for record-shattering unemployment claims. The state Department of Public Health reported Thursday that at least 176 deaths are linked to the new virus. Kemp’s order takes effect at 6 p.m. Friday and lasts through at least April 13. It comes after pressure from local officials. Kemp said he was acting in part because federal officials just confirmed that the virus is being spread by seemingly healthy people. That rationale was criticized by Democrats.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA ELECTIONS
Kemp says he can't delay vote; Raffensperger hints he might
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says he doesn't believe he can order a delay in Georgia's May 19 party primary elections under the current state of emergency. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at first reiterated his position Wednesday that he can't further delay the presidential primary, originally set for March 24. But then he appeared to soften that position in a statement hours later. There's mounting pressure from other elected officials to put off the voting, in which Georgians are supposed to vote for nominees for president, U.S. senator, U.S. House, the state House and Senate and other offices.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-STOCKS
Georgia Sen. Loeffler gets renewed scrutiny over stock moves
WASHINGTON (AP) — The husband of Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler recently acquired as much as $415,000 in stock in DuPont de Nemours, a chemical company that manufactures protective equipment in high demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. The transaction, detailed in a mandatory disclosure the Republican filed Tuesday, comes as senators in both parties have faced questions about the stock sales they made in the weeks before the coronavirus upended the U.S. economy. Loeffler came under fire last month after she dumped substantial portions of their financial portfolio. The transactions came after a series of private congressional briefings on the then-burgeoning pandemic.
WHITE HOUSE ATTACK PLOT
Georgia man accused of White House attack plot pleads guilty
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man accused of plotting to attack the White House with an antitank rocket and explosives has pleaded guilty to a federal charge. Twenty-three-year-old Hasher Jallal Taheb pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to destroy, by fire or an explosive, a building owned by or leased to the United States. He's scheduled to be sentenced June 23. Prosecutors say that in conversations with undercover federal investigators in October 2018, Taheb mentioned plans to travel overseas and wanting to attack the White House and the Statue of Liberty.
TRIPLE SLAYING-CHILD TAKEN
Triple-slaying suspect surrenders after standoff; child safe
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Florida state troopers have arrested a Georgia man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child's mother's family, and kidnapping his 2-year-old son. Caesar Crockett Jr. safely handed his child over to authorities after a crash near Tampa. Authorities say Crockett then stayed in his vehicle for several hours in a standoff with law enforcement before he eventually surrendered. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the 29-year-old suspect is wanted on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. Police say Crockett got into a fight with his child's mother Tuesday night in Macon, Georgia, and then fatally shot the woman's mother, stepfather and sister.
COLD KITTEN SAVED
Fire officials save cold kitten that was stuck on a roof
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A kitten stuck on a roof in the cold has been saved by firefighters in Georgia. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services says the 6-week-old kitten was nursed back to health Wednesday after her rescue. Marietta Daily Journal reports the female kitten quickly recovered after she was given milk, cat food, and was warmed in towels. A fire official says the department decided to name the kitten "Shingles" after asking followers on social media to help name the feline.
BODIES FOUND
Coroner: Victims found dead in Georgia apartment were kids
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said five victims who were found dead inside a Georgia apartment were all children, ranging in age from 3 to 12. On Wednesday, Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton identified the victims as 12-year-old Wendi Morales-Garcia; 11-year-old Yakelin Morales-Garcia,; 8-year-old Gudalupe Morales-Garcia; 4-year-old Johnathan Garcia-Garcia and 3-year-old Nattaly Garcia-Garcia. County Sheriff Clark Millsap said authorities were called to the apartment in the Stone Haven Falls complex on Sunday. Guyton said the children's mother found them in the home and called authorities. Guyton said investigators believe the deaths were accidental. Autopsies results are being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
WANTED MAN-TERRORISTIC THREATS
Police: Man wanted in Georgia arrested in Tennessee hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee said a man wanted in Georgia on felony terroristic threat charges was arrested after barricading himself inside a hotel room. East Ridge police were called to a Super 8 Hotel in response to man refusing to leave his room after check-out. Police said 64-year-old Jim Sanford Hunter told authorities he was armed and would hurt the officers if they came through the door. Police checked Hunter's record and realized he had felony warrants out for his arrest on terroristic threat charges in Gordon County, Georgia. After three hours of negotiations, Hunter left the room and was arrested. Police found weapons in the hotel room. It's unclear whether Hunter had an attorney.