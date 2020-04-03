Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

MIAMI (AP) — A popular hip-hop music festival in South Florida isn't happening this year because of the new coronavirus. Rolling Loud had been scheduled for May at Hard Rock Stadium, but festival officials announced Wednesday that they were moving the event to February 2021. Organizers say all tickets will be honored for the new dates. An email with instructions on how to obtain a refund will be sent next week. This year's festival was set to feature Travis Scott, Rick Ross and Megan thee Stallion, and the entire lineup is expected to return. Past acts have included Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper.