Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Orlando's Steve Clifford is spending this NBA shutdown studying his roster and getting ready for a playoff run that may never start. Miami's Erik Spoelstra is grilling for his family and trying to stay positive. Oklahoma City's Billy Donovan took time to educate fellow coaches. The 30 NBA coaches right now have lots of time on their hands right now as the world is largely shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and they have no idea when they'll be back on the sidelines.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Sutherland took an improbable path to big-time college basketball. He worked his way onto Florida's bench as a graduate student in mid-January after serving as an arena worker, a practice player for the women’s team and a manager for the men’s program. Gaining NCAA eligibility required him to pay back a $5,000 scholarship and remove his name and likeness from a website he created to sell streetwear he designed. His only chance to play in the NCAA Tournament was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. What can't be stripped: two games that were five years in the making.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gonzaga and Michigan were the standouts in a study that seeded men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament brackets based on graduation rates, academic success and diversity in the head-coaching ranks. Gonzaga was a No. 1 seed in both brackets released Thursday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida. Michigan was a 1-seed for the men and a 3-seed for the women. Arizona State was the only other school to appear in the top 16 of both brackets. The report focused primarily on each team’s Graduation Success Rate and Academic Progress Rate scores for seeding purposes.