Gov. Kemp: USG, GEMA partner to provide housing for healthcare workers in Albany

“To all of the healthcare providers working long shifts and sacrificing precious time away from home to protect Georgians: thank you. You are invaluable in our fight against COVID-19. We owe a debt to you that we will never be able to repay,” Kemp said. “The men and women in our healthcare workforce are true heroes, and that is why we are opening our doors to offer free housing to nurses in Albany while they care for patients in need. I ask Georgians to thank our healthcare providers, and I urge them to continue to pray for everyone affected by COVID-19.”