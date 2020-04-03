Gov. Kemp: USG, GEMA partner to provide housing for healthcare workers in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University System of Georgia (USG), in partnership with Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA), will offer temporary housing to traveling nurses assisting at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Albany State University will provide rooms for the nurses in one residence hall, which were closed last month following Gov. Kemp’s declaration of a statewide public health emergency because of COVID-19.
The effort comes as Albany and its surrounding counties battle a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“To all of the healthcare providers working long shifts and sacrificing precious time away from home to protect Georgians: thank you. You are invaluable in our fight against COVID-19. We owe a debt to you that we will never be able to repay,” Kemp said. “The men and women in our healthcare workforce are true heroes, and that is why we are opening our doors to offer free housing to nurses in Albany while they care for patients in need. I ask Georgians to thank our healthcare providers, and I urge them to continue to pray for everyone affected by COVID-19.”
The on-campus housing allocated for healthcare providers will be in one residence hall and separate from units currently occupied by the few students authorized to remain on campus.
USG’s 26 institutions, including Albany State, are currently delivering online instruction through the summer semester. While institutions have remained open, only minimal staff is physically on-site to ensure the continuity of certain services.
