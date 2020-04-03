Gov. Kemp issues executive order allowing enforcement of shelter-in-place order

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order deputizing law enforcement to enforce Thursday’s statewide shelter-in-place order.
According to the order, this includes businesses, establishments, for-profit and non-profit corporations and organizations.
The order states that “sheriffs enforcing this Order should take reasonable steps to provide notice and reasonable time to allow businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profit corporations and organizations the opportunity to comply with directions from sheriffs or their deputies prior to mandating closure."
The order goes into effect Friday at 6 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 13.
