Gov. Kemp issues executive order allowing enforcement of shelter-in-place order

Gov. Kemp issues executive order allowing enforcement of shelter-in-place order
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | April 3, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 2:15 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order deputizing law enforcement to enforce Thursday’s statewide shelter-in-place order.

According to the order, this includes businesses, establishments, for-profit and non-profit corporations and organizations.

[ Click here to read the full shelter-in-place order and what it means. ]

The order states that “sheriffs enforcing this Order should take reasonable steps to provide notice and reasonable time to allow businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profit corporations and organizations the opportunity to comply with directions from sheriffs or their deputies prior to mandating closure."

The order goes into effect Friday at 6 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 13.

You can read the full order here:

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.