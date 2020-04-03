Temperatures will be rising over the next 48 hours from the upper 40s this morning to the mid 80s Saturday afternoon. High clouds will fly by through the period, but no rain is expected. More clouds and slight rain chances arrive Sunday that knocks temps down a few degrees. Warmer and drier Monday. Increasingly humid mid week brings scattered shower and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon. A cold front should swing through Thursday PM. Cooling us down some Friday.