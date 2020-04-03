Decatur Co. escapee still at large, wife of another detainee concerned about husband’s health

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the man officials said escaped their substance abuse treatment facility in Bainbridge.
WALB News 10 also received a complaint from a woman who said her husband is housed at the same facility. She said she hasn’t been able to speak to him for a week and he has underlying health conditions.
The woman said her husband has asthma, which puts him at a higher risk for COVID-19 and she’s worried he could die if he catches the virus.
She said she contacted the facility’s superintendent about her concerns and is hoping he’ll get an early release since she said he has a higher risk of severe symptoms from the coronavirus.
We reached out to the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC) for a response. They said the Board of Pardons and Paroles would be the one to handle any releases.
DOC referred us to a list of protocols and actions being taken in response to COVID-19 on their website.
Some of those include increasing hand sanitizer and hand soap at the facilities and placing symptomatic detainees in designated medical housing for 14 days.
WALB News 10 also spoke with Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in reference to the man who escaped.
“We’ve captured two of those suspects. We have arrested the female that aided this escapee. She is back here in Decatur County," said Chief Investigator Elijah McCoy.
McCoy said the two men were captured in Phenix City, Alabama.
“One of them is still at large. The Georgia Department of Corrections has their task force. The U.S. Marshal is still actively looking for him," said McCoy.
The DOC said those who escaped showed no symptoms of COVID-19 before their escape.
