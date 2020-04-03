Clean shelter: What you need to know about disinfecting your home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Since you are sheltering in your home, you need to make it as clean as possible.
A South Georgia cleaning and restoration firm offers tips to disinfect your home during the international health pandemic
Jud Savelle of Bishop Clean Care said they are a cleaning and restoration firm that has been in the Albany area for 68 years.
If you’re looking to scrub the coronavirus out of your home or office, Savelle offers tips to help out.
First, always read the directions when using a disinfectant product, even if you think you know the product; You may not be applying it correctly.
“If you’re walking around your home or your office, and you’re simply spraying a surface and immediately wiping it clean, you’re not giving the product enough time to actually kill the virus. In this case, the coronavirus is what we’re going after.”
After spraying, he recommends leaving the surface wet for ten minutes.
Also make sure to use disinfectant wipes properly, and don’t overuse wipes until they are dried out.
Also, it’s not only the doorknob that needs a good wipe down.
“When you think of disinfecting a door or contact point, it’s more than just the doorknob. It’s the frame, it’s the edge of the door. Just think as I walk in this room, 'Where would someone put there hand right now, and then someone else could come in behind and possibly put their hand in the same place?”
If you’re reaching for the bottle of bleach to be the end-all to kill all, think again.
Jud recommends that bleach be your last option for disinfecting your home.
He says it's good to use in certain parts of your home, like the bathroom, but not on surfaces like some metal fixtures.
He reminds everyone to always read the labels.
