Business, citizens donate tablets so patients can video chat with loved ones

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - With no visitors allowed, patients in many hospitals are alone as they go through tough times medically.
Phoebe Sumter Hospital’s Dr. Kristin Collier, who works in general surgery, said she wanted to help patients not feel so isolated.
She made a post on Facebook, asking people to donate any spare, unused devices around peoples’ houses.
The response she has gotten has been overwhelming.
"Actually, a large population of our patients, especially the older patients, do still have flip phones," Dr. Collier said, which makes it difficult for them to be able to video chat.
At least 40 smart devices have been donated in the last week to help Phoebe Sumter patients video chat with their families, and 20 of those came from citizens.
John and Debra Goodall who own Transcending Enterprises, LLC in Ellaville, donated the other 20, which are brand new.
Their daughter went to Walmart after seeing Dr. Collier's post and bought every tablet they had.
Dr. Collier said watching COVID-19 and other patients seeing their loved ones again has been an emotional experience.
"What has transpired in the rooms has actually brought me to tears," Dr. Collier explained. "To not have that person there, that loved one to hold your hand is proving to be quite difficult and very lonely for a lot of these patients."
She said she is giving out tax receipts for the donations as well. Once she gets enough devices for Phoebe Sumter, Dr. Collier said she hopes to give some to other area hospitals and nursing homes.
If you have an old device lying around the house that you want to donate to the hospital, you can drop it off at Dr. Collier’s office in Americus.
The device needs to be able to use WiFi and needs to be in good working condition.
There is a collection box at the Phoebe Sumter Surgery office in Building 2 at 120 U.S. Highway 280 West, Americus.
There is a staff member taking temperatures at the door. You do not need to park, just pull under the covered drive-thru and get out quickly to drop the device off.
