AMA to host virtual book club meeting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art has temporarily closed their doors due to COVID-19, but they are still reaching the public through digital platforms.
Members of the AMA Art Lovers Book Club will meet online starting Tuesday, April 7th.
Education and Programming Director Annie Vanoteghem says this is another way the Museum is reaching those in our community.
“Make sure people know that we are still here for them. We are still going to be offering a book club and now offering a daily blog. We are going to be putting up some community challenges pretty soon. So, we are here more than ever. We are definitely here, and we want people to know that," says Vanoteghem.
Museum leaders say the book club is for adults.
You can sign up by emailing annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
