Albany doctor thinks COVID-19 battle is just beginning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The worst of the coronavirus is yet to come for Albany and Dougherty County, according to a Phoebe doctor.
Doctor Derek Heard with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital said on Wednesday, we have to take this seriously.
He adds although Dougherty County ranks high on the death toll, with 38 COVID-19 deaths in Dougherty County as of Thursday, he said it can happen anywhere.
“I think we’re at the beginning. I think we truly are at the beginning of this. I think that we are going to see an increase a little bit over time, but if we really start practicing the things that we’ve talked about, I think we can start making an improvement.”
He asks that people continue to practice social distancing and washing your hands.
He also addresses the supply needs at Phoebe.
Dr. Heard said they could always use more supplies, like test kits, to fight the international virus.
“As with all over the health system we know supplies are always gonna be an issue but we are doing pretty good on our PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). We’re able to keep our employees protected and we’re able to keep those patients that are in need of things protected as well.”
Dr. Heard said employees are being asked to wear face masks as soon as they walk into the building.
He said a lot of masks have been made and donated by volunteers for staff and patients, and they are using them to help stop the spread of the virus inside Phoebe.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.