Albany business serving the community in time of need

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - What happens when one of your favorite restaurants has to close and you miss your favorite waiter and your business is swamped all because of the COVID-19 pandemic?
You come up with a solution that solves both problems.
Well, that’s what happened with U-Save-It Pharmacy and their new “temporary” delivery driver, Jerry Perez.
Jay Sharpe and his family own U-Save-It Pharmacy and they try to dine at Gargano’s every Monday.
Jerry Perez is normally their waiter.
“His brother, Tommy called me one morning to check up on me and my family to see if we were all doing good,” Perez said. “Thank God we were all doing good. I asked him about his family. He said they were really busy. They needed help with deliveries. I didn’t know anything about I offered my help to see if he needed any help. I cut my yard twice. I was going crazy at home. So, this was a good thing.”
“It was such a blessing to be able to have him come and help us out,” Sharpe said.
U-Save-It was swamped.
Since residents are being asked to stay inside, the delivery service has been a blessing to customers.
“It’s great because instead of having people get out, we’re able to take it to them. Our guidelines are a little bit relaxed from the CDC. They can see us, we can acknowledge them, and then we don’t have to make contact with them,” Sharpe said.
“Yeah, I feel like a UPS driver,” Perez said. “I ring the doorbell, they answer, I leave the package, and then I leave.”
“This was an opportunity for us,” Sharpe said. “We were very stressed, overwhelmed. Even in crisis, just seeing our community be able to work together. Jerry, who we love him waiting on us at Gargano’s, to be able to have him to be able to come on board and having him go out and serve the community, it’s been a blessing all the way around.”
Jerry’s son, Jonathan, who was at home taking online courses, has also joined the U-Save-It delivery team — heroes to each other and the community.
