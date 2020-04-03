Albany business now serving fresh produce through drive-thru

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Paradise Produce has been selling fresh fruits and vegetables to the Albany community for the past ten years however, they have now made changes to their operation due to COVID-19.
Customers can now buy produce through their drive-thru service.
Owner Eric Boatright says this is to ensure that not only his customers are safe but also his staff.
All the produce comes from farmers in Georgia and Florida.
Boatright says if it wasn’t for the farmers, many would find it hard to keep healthy foods on their tables.
“If it wasn’t for them right now creating the produce that we need that the doctors are telling us to keep healthy. They are the guys who are helping us keep the food on the tables so we can do what we need to do to stay healthy here in Albany," says Boatright.
Boatright also says he encourages the entire community to continue to thank all medical workers that are working to save lives right now.
He says his staff is working to make sure the area stays sanitized at all times.
“We make sure that our boxes, our bags, every package that we have that comes from produce is wiped down, sanitized and the people who give you your produce here in the drive-thru also wear gloves," says Boatright.
Boatright says any orders over $50 will get a free delivery to anyone in the Albany area.
You can contact Paradise Produce at (912) 286-2620. They are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
They are located across from Blackbeard’s on N. Slappey Blvd.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.