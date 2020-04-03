Albany Boys & Girls Club continue to support members

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany Boys & Girls Club continues to do their part, helping their members in this time of uncertainty.
They partnered with Feeding the Valley Food Bank to have mobile pantries for their students and families.
At one of their recent mobile pantries, they gave out food to over three hundred families.
They also gave out over a hundred Club2You educational kits.
Those have books, crayons, pencils, games, and worksheet Target supplied to the club.
CEO Marvin Laster says he wants to make sure his members continue to stay positive.
“These are uncertain times, but we want to bring a little bit of normalcy back into their lives," says Laster.
Laster says he's currently working on getting a few celebrities involved to help keep his members encouraged.
Laster says to visit the club’s Facebook page or the website to see when the next mobile food pantry will be.
