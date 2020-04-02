United Way offering online education lessons

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - As schools across southwest Georgia begin rapidly adopting online and distance learning, United Way is also providing virtual education.
In light of the coronavirus, United Way’s Character Playbook now has digital learning.
K-12 grade students can engage in game-based lessons and other instructions to help build relationships and mental wellness.
Caroline Horne, the CEO of United Way in Colquitt County, said she believes this is an ideal time for students to focus on their mental well-being.
“It just gives them something to do that’s not here strictly literacy and math. It’s more, some of them are like, ‘This is how we are with our friends and here’s how working out can help you to be a happier person,’" explained Caroline.
The online education is free to all students.
