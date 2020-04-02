Students can gain internet access in Colquitt Co. with ‘Hotspots for Homework’

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County Schools have moved to virtual learning. However, not every student has access to the internet.
There's an immense need for free internet in Colquitt County as the schools have transitioned to online learning.
“If a student doesn’t have access to the internet then they don’t even have the opportunity to follow along,” said Barbara Grogan, President of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority.
So county leaders like Grogan, began searching for Hotspots for Homework.
“Just one more resource to try and combat everything that’s going on,” said Grogan.
Their mission is to identify places, like the library and hospital, where students and adults can access free Wifi.
"Then adults trying to telework and we have those components. You need access to the internet to make that happen,” said Grogan.
The ability for students to participate in the online classes goes beyond educational engagement.
“They also need that social, emotional opportunities with their peers as well. It helps the student not feel left behind in any of this process,” said Grogan. "They still feel like they’re still coordinating with their class. So it gives them a little bit of a sense of normalcy, they see their teacher and their peers.”
However, Grogan said being in rural Georgia has its limitations.
"We found two key areas, yesterday, that we wanted to put some hotspots in and we couldn’t because the providers are not there even though people are living there,” said Grogan.
Despite the obstacles, she says more businesses have added themselves to the Hotspots for Homework list, as their way of giving back to the community.
Grogan believes these services will last until at least the end of the academic year.
