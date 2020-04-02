Pretoria Fields still making hand sanitizer for the community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pretoria Fields Collective in Albany is still making hand sanitizer for the community.
CEO Tom Vess says they’re now helping hospitals in Georgia, and other states with their germ x.
Vess says right now they’re in the process of adding the germ x into care bags that will go to all Phoebe employees.
“It’s been steady business. It has been more so businesses coming in from cable companies to manufactures here in our local town taking care of their employees, ensuring their safety in the workplace," says Vess.
Vess says it was so important to help the community in this time of need.
“We are not successful unless our community is successful. Right now, our community needs us. We made a decision to get into the fight and how we got into the fight was refurbishing our brewery to make hand sanitizer," says Vess.
