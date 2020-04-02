Phoebe releases Thursday’s update on COVID-19 test results

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has released Thursday’s COVID-19 updated numbers.
As of noon Thursday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 751
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 32
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 3
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 55
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 15
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Positive External Patients – 646
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 79
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 12
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 5
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,077
- Total Negative Results – 1,223
- Total Patients Recovered – 115
As an ever-growing number of COVID-19 patients turn to Phoebe for treatment, the health system said they continue to expand its capacity to care for those patients.
In addition to reserving four intensive care units for critically ill COVID-19 patients, Phoebe is now caring for COVID patients on five general medical floors of its main hospital.
“Our team has done an incredible job of increasing our staffing resources to allow us to expand our COVID-19 care capacity even as members of the Phoebe family who show symptoms or test positive for the virus isolate themselves at home. We have brought in dozens of contract clinicians. We reached out to retirees and former members of the Phoebe family, some of whom have rejoined our team. Many of our clinical staff have also volunteered to move departments and take on new assignments temporarily to help us meet the demand for COVID-19 care. And we’ve gotten outstanding support from the National Guard. It has been incredible to see how everyone has come together to provide the quality care the people of southwest Georgia need,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.