Phoebe releases Thursday’s update on COVID-19 test results

“Our team has done an incredible job of increasing our staffing resources to allow us to expand our COVID-19 care capacity even as members of the Phoebe family who show symptoms or test positive for the virus isolate themselves at home. We have brought in dozens of contract clinicians. We reached out to retirees and former members of the Phoebe family, some of whom have rejoined our team. Many of our clinical staff have also volunteered to move departments and take on new assignments temporarily to help us meet the demand for COVID-19 care. And we’ve gotten outstanding support from the National Guard. It has been incredible to see how everyone has come together to provide the quality care the people of southwest Georgia need,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.