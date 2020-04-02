Phoebe CEO addresses medication supply, ICU plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As Phoebe staff members pay close attention to their supply of personal protection equipment, the staff is also paying close attention to medications the hospitals have on hand.
Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System's CEO, said that the health system's partnership with the state is crucial in making sure they don't run out of anything.
At one point in the past few weeks, Steiner explained that one hospital got critically low, down to around two doses, on a sedative called midazolam.
So, they told the state and the governor's office, which then made sure some of that medication was flown to Albany on a helicopter.
Steiner said Phoebe doctors are trying different medications to treat different patients. They are also paying attention to the trends across the nation for medications being used to treat coronavirus patients.
"The physicians are the captain of the ship when it comes to the patient and what they believe clinically that patient needs," he said. "We're all different. It'd be great if everybody used the exact same thing and we all responded the same way, but our bodies are all different."
Steiner said they are keeping a close track on medications to ensure they don't run out of anything essential.
Phoebe Putney Health System and the state continue working on opening an Intensive Care Unit space for COVID patients at Phoebe North.
With the help of the National Guard, Phoebe opened its fourth COVID-only ICU at Phoebe Main in Albany this week.
There are 11 beds, and Steiner said they hope to have enough staff so they can fill all 11 beds by the end of this week.
Meanwhile, Steiner said finding enough staff may be more difficult than finding supplies to add ICU bed space at Phoebe North.
"To stand up our first 30 beds or so, we need 48 nurses," he explained. "As we know, the US was 200,000 nurses short before this pandemic, and we're still short. So, trying to find 48 critical care nurses is not the easiest thing. Again, in partnership with the state, we believe we're going to be able to make that happen."
Steiner said Phoebe and the state hope to have additional ICU space at Phoebe North up and running as soon as possible.
The first phase would include 12 ICU beds and 15 beds in a medical unit.
But, there is not a scheduled date for those to open as of now.
