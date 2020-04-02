Lee Co. business helps make masks, signs during COVID-19 pandemic

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - One business in Lee County is making sure the community stays protected in these uncertain times.
John Bell, President of Matrix Department Inc., says his company was helping Phoebe cut fabric to make masks and that is when the idea came to him to make a protected shielded mask for the community.
The masks are selling for $2.85.
However, right now, they are out of the masks and are working to get more supplies to make more.
Bell says they are also making yard signs that say, "Thank You Healthcare Heroes" and "My Hero Wears Blue."
All signs are $10 and $5 of that goes to the Phoebe Foundation.
“Make them feel good. Let them know everyone is loving them right now. They need all the support they can get. I couldn’t imagine what it is like working at the hospitals,” says Bell.
