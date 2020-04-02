Gov. Kemp, DCH announce approval of 1135 Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids waiver

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Georgia’s waiver request granting the state several flexibilities for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids providers and members to combat the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“We want to thank CMS for granting this waiver to provide the resources and flexibility for our health care systems and heroic health care workers to fight COVID-19,” said Kemp. “The safety of Georgians is my top priority, and this measure helps ensure access to health care for some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens during this unprecedented time.”
“The Department of Community Health is grateful to our federal partners for moving so quickly to provide regulatory relief and support to our health care systems,” said DCH Commissioner Frank Berry. “We also greatly appreciate the work of our providers in helping us to explore creative avenues to ensure the best care to our citizens.”
Included in the approval of the flexibilities under the waiver are:
- Temporary suspension of Medicaid fee-for-service prior authorization requirements for particular benefits
- Extension of pre-existing prior authorizations
- Suspension of pre-admission screening and Annual Resident Review (PASRR) Level I and Level II assessments for 30 days
- Extension of state fair hearing requests and appeal timelines
- Authorization for Georgia Medicaid to provisionally, temporarily enroll out-of-state providers who are enrolled in another state’s Medicaid program or Medicare
- Waiver of application fees, criminal background checks, site visits and in-state licensure requirements for providers not already enrolled in another state’s Medicaid program or Medicare
- Authorization for Georgia Medicaid to temporarily cease re-validation of providers
- Authorization for the provision of services in alternative settings
- The approval of these temporary flexibilities is effective retroactively to March 1, 2020, and ends upon termination of the public health emergency, including any extensions, according to CMS.
The state said additional provisions requested in the waiver are still pending CMS review and approval.
To read the approval letter from CMS, click here.
