Georgia Power offers power saving tips, discounts during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Not only are the temperatures rising outside, but more people are also spending time inside their homes, versus at work, which could lead to a higher power bill.
So, Georgia Power has a few tips to help reduce a huge increase.
Spokesperson Craig Bell said one this you can do is avoid the phantom energy loss, which simply means to unplug devices you are not using that are wasting energy.
Also, avoid using appliances that produce heat during the hottest times of the day, by grilling outside instead of using the stove, for example.
“It will give you a place where you can spend some time as a family and it will save you on the electric bill of heating the oven and then the thermostat having to cool the house down as you cook,” Bell said.
Remember during this pandemic, Georgia Power has decided not to suspend customer service for the next few weeks to help those affected financially.
But they also want you to know they have resources available for those who may be struggling to pay their bills during these uncertain times.
Now, seniors and low-income families can apply for these discounts, in partnership with The Department for Family and Children.
Georgia Power says you could get between $350 and $450 toward energy costs during the summer months.
“Anyone who is 65 years of age or older can get about a $24 discount a month towards their bill and while that doesn’t sound like a whole lot, but if your average utility bill is $75-$50 a month... that’s a pretty good savings for you,” Bell added.
In our area, the money will come from the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council.
To apply for assistance you will need proof of income, social security number, most recent electric bill, and proof of citizenship.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.