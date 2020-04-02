Ga. sees increase in scammers since coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement says the COVID-19 health crisis is being used by criminals, to rip off frightened or vulnerable people.
The Department of Justice is stepping up, to protect people in these critical hard times.
The U.S. Attorney For the Middle District of Georgia, Charlie Peeler, says his office is seeing an increase in scammers. Using coronavirus to target South Georgians and people across the nation.
“Fraudsters who are selling fake vaccines, fake tests, fake treatments. We’re seeing phishing emails that purport to be coronavirus related, seeking to induce people to turn over personal identifying information,” said Peeler.
The Department of Justice National Center For Disaster Fraud has now focused on coronavirus fraud.
“We have named a COVID-19 fraud coordinator. And that person really serves as a clearinghouse in our office.”
That coordinator will have the power of the federal government, which is needed. Because prosecutors say most of these scammers may not be in Georgia, but are using computers to attack people from afar. And Peeler wants these criminals, using a crisis killing people, hurting families, stopped.
“To use this pandemic to defraud folks. We will target you, investigate you, and prosecute you. This is a time for everyone to be coming together. Not taking advantage of folks.”
If you have been defrauded or think you have been scammed, you can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721.
