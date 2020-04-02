Dougherty Co. probate judge passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Probate Judge Nancy Stephenson died late Wednesday night.
“Judge Stephenson had tested positive for COVID-19 and yesterday, succumbed to complications as a result of it,” the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia said in a Facebook post.
Stephenson was Dougherty County probate judge for 27 years.
“Our Council sends our sincerest condolences to the family of our friend and colleague,” the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia wrote on Facebook.
