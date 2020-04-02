Doctors changing routines to protect families during COVID-19 pandemic

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Within the past two weeks, Colquitt Regional Medical Center went from zero confirmed coronavirus cases to more than 30.
As the risk of exposure heightens many doctors like, Joseph Beavers, had no choice but to change his daily routine.
“I know several of us across the nation are walking into the garage and stripping down and going in to take a shower before we do anything else,” said Beavers.
He said distance is key to slowing the spread of the virus.
“For those who are already home and healthy, they just need to stay home," Beavers said. "They need to distance themselves from everyone else so that everyone around them can stay healthy, including themselves.”
Beavers said these safety measures have unfortunately disrupted the family dynamic.
“I’m keeping a larger distance between us. We’re minimizing hugs and kisses,” said Beavers. ”It’s been difficult being with our families knowing that we may expose them. So a lot of the things we used to do to relieve stress, most of us probably spent time with family to do that, it’s very difficult to do now."
By staying up to date on COVID-19 developments, Beaver said it helps prepare him for the uncertainties ahead.
He encourages people to find someone to talk to during these stressful and sometimes scary times.
“It’s really important to have that buddy, to talk to your coworkers, to talk to everyone about this because you’ll realize you aren’t alone in this and everyone is going through the same thing,” said Beavers.
If you believe you’re showing symptoms of the virus, Beaver recommends calling your primary care physician before coming to the hospital.
If you have concerns about the coronavirus, you can call Colquitt Regional’s hotline at (229) 891-9380.
