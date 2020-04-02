Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man they say shot two men.
Deputies said Brenton Hailstock is wanted in relation to a shooting that happened on Sunday.
The two men were hurt and there’s no word on how they’re doing.
Five warrants have been issued against Hailstock.
Deputies say he’s considered to be armed and dangerous and ask that you do not approach him.
Anyone with information on Hailstock’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2690 or 911.
