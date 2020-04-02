Covid Hotspot: Taking on a pandemic from the front lines

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County and Albany have one of the highest death rates from COVID-19 per capita in the nation.
Dr. Derek Heard with Phoebe Physician Group comments on that startling statistic.
“I think we were just unfortunate enough to be one of the first in the state to be hit, and that’s why we had a little bit of a fallback.”
Dr. Heard said the crisis is worse in our area because so many people were exposed before the danger was known.
“We were unfortunate in that we had a couple of clusters here in our community where we had large gatherings. Where people became ill, and they became ill before we even realized it was in the area.”
Dr. Heard said now people have to do a better job at social distancing.
“There are a lot of people still going to stores, and not saying that you shouldn’t go to a store if need those things that are necessary. But we have to ask ourselves, is that box of chocolate chip cookies really necessary to have at this time?”
Dr. Heard said the drive-thru testing site is still seeing a steady number of drivers.
"We’re seeing results coming back in about four to five days, which is an improvement over what we had with the previous vendor. But we realize that these companies are being inundated with large amounts of tests. We gotta think that every health system in the country is going towards those two largest of the labs.”
Dr. Heard urges people to wash their hands and use social distancing.
If you want to be tested you must call Phoebe’s COVID-19 hotline first at 229-312-1919.
Mandy Hall is the Director of Emergency Services at Phoebe, and is an ER nurse on the front-line in the battle against COVID-19 to save lives.
The 20 year veteran nurse opens up about what it’s like on the hospital floor with coronavirus patients.
Although she has an administrative title, she is working on the Phoebe Putney Emergency Room floor.
“It’s been unusually stressful. Although we are all very honored to serve our hospital and our community it’s been very taxing.”
She said they are still seeing extremely sick patients.
“With all of the extra added effort of using the personal protection equipment, it’s been a challenge to see all of the patients and still get adequate rest in between” Mandy said.
She said right now they have ups and downs in the ER.
Also they are all working at least 12-hour shifts, and most staff are volunteering to do so.
She said she is thankful for the community’s support along with her staff and peers she works with at Phoebe.
"We really don’t have much time for breaks, but the community has been amazing, bringing us in provisions and supplies and food. You know having just five minutes to step off the floor to have a hot meal or snack has just meant the world to us. And we’re so thankful for that. But we are insisting that they do take time for themselves and take a break in between, so that they do not run out during this crisis.”
Mandy said she has a supportive family and friend base helping her during these trying times.
For their safety, her children that are normally at home are now staying elsewhere.
She FaceTimes with them daily and spends time with her husband. Unwinding when she does get home is still hard.
“Honestly to de-stress, I sit on my front porch and just watch the neighborhood walk by, as they work to self-quarantine and maintain social distancing.”
Mandy says she has a son on a navy aircraft carrier.
She only talks to him when he’s available, but was surprised to hear from him Tuesday.
