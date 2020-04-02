Colquitt Co. releases inmates amid COVID-19 concerns

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - More than 60 inmates have been released from Colquitt County Jail in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell said under court order, they are to release non-violent inmates to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Howell said new inmates are temporarily put in spaces called day rooms. He said this is in an effort to add another layer of protection and further minimize the risk of spreading the virus throughout the jail.
“What we’ve done is once you’ve come in and you can’t bond out within the first couple of days, you stay in the holding cell, in booking. If you don’t bond out, then you go down to the day room that we’ve got for quarantine. Then you’re monitored for 14 days to make sure you don’t have symptoms before you go to general population. And so far so good," said Howell.
Howell said since the virus spread to Colquitt County, 14 sheriff’s office employees have self-isolated as a precaution Three have tested positive for the virus.
Howell said some are still self-isolating. He said they’re also checking the temperatures of employees at the beginning and end of each shift.
