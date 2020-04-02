Atlanta man drives to Albany to deliver Bible scripture face masks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man drove over 180 miles to make sure doctors and nurses at Phoebe Putney had additional masks during the pandemic.
Mark Green wants medical professionals at Phoebe to know that they aren’t alone in this fight against COVID-19.
Medical professionals said they intend to use these new inspirational masks to continue to fight the virus.
“We have been overwhelmed with support. Not only from our community here in Albany and around South Georgia but we have had people reach out to us from all over the country,” Phoebe Communications Director Ben Roberts said.
Staff members at Phoebe Main have worked constantly to continue to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Green decided that this isn’t just a battle for medical professionals. Others in the community can help slow down the spread too.
“It was placed on my heart. God placed these on my heart not only to assist in constructing these masks but at the same time making sure these masks get in the right hands as soon as possible,” Green told us.
Green and volunteers from Columbus, The First Baptist Church of Atlanta’s Choir, New Salem Baptist and members from Talbooton, Georgia all made it possible.
They created over 200 inspirational masks in just six days to protect hospital staff and patients.
“These masks are awesome. We can use them in a couple of ways. Everybody in the hospital now is always wearing a mask. So, these homemade masks will be good for that,” Roberts said.
Green said helping Phoebe was the first thing on his agenda.
“The important thing about this mask is that it has inspirational messages and uplifting Bible scriptures that ease and hopefully give the patients comfort and reinsurance,” Green told us.
“We are trying to maintain social distance. This will give a little extra measure of protection,” Roberts told us while demonstrating with a face mask.
Even though Phoebe was first on the list, it’s not the only destination.
“We will be at nursing homes and other local hospitals, not only here in Albany but in Columbus and Talbooton, Georgia, in Fayetteville Georgia as well as Atlanta,” Green said.
Green believes those who have the power to help should.
“Help them in a way that they can benefit, not only now but in the future as well,” Green said.
He says they will continue to help hospitals as more masks are created.
For those who are interested in volunteering, you can do so by emailing Mark Green at his email: Greenmark52@gmail.com
