University offers ‘Thomasville Live’ musical performances

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A program at Thomas University will start showing their concerts live online.
Arts for the Community at Thomas University is a partnership between the university and the public.
Their goal is to provide arts events for the community to enjoy.
Dr. Karl Barton is the coordinator for Arts for the Community.
He said they make sure to include a lot of local ensembles in these performances.
He told us why it’s important to continue offering these “Thomasville Live” performances.
“One distinction from some of the things that I’ve seen is We’re looking to some of these empties venue and give people a sense of a concert hall and the concert experience in a slightly different way. It gives us an opportunity to provide some educational insight that we otherwise wouldn’t be able to do in a purely concert setting,” said Dr. Barton
He said they try to have a variety of genres included for everyone to enjoy.
This Friday, Boyan Bonev, cellist and orchestra director for Thomas County Schools, will be performing.
They will also have an interview with him after.
This will all be on Facebook Live at 12 p.m.
