United Way of Southwest Georgia launches Community Relief Fund

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A local organization launched a Community Relief Fund to help people and families.
This is in response to the economic and public health impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The fund with the United Way of Southwest Georgia will address short-term impacts on working families with emergency needs.
That includes rent and mortgage assistance, food and medication.
United Way’s CEO said 31 percent of households in Dougherty County are already struggling to meet basic needs.
The Community Relief Fund is a partnership with corporate partners as well as some local partners. This will help support non-profits respond to the needs of families in the community. The CEO is hoping this will make a major impact.
“We know this is an unprecedented challenge for our lifetime, although we have been through a disaster before. We have never been through something of this scale and so we are grateful, that we are able to provide this emergency assistance to those who will need it most," said CEO Shaunae Motely.
For those interested in applying, the first round of applications come out on Monday, April 6 and will be due Friday, April 10.
