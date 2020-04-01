Tift Regional-Southwell reports two Covid deaths

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - – Officials with Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) announced on Tuesday evening that two inpatients have died as a result of COVID-19.
Due to HIPPA regulations, the hospital cannot provide additional patient information regarding the deaths.
“We are incredibly saddened to make this announcement. As we continue to monitor this pandemic and provide care to our community, we recognize we will inevitably see more deaths related to COVID-19,” says Christopher K. Dorman, President/CEO of Southwell.
“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families of these patients during their time of loss.”
As of March 31 at 7 p.m., the health system identified that they received a total of 301 COVID-19 test results, including 54 positive and 247 negative. Tift Regional now has 22 COVID-19 positive inpatients.
“This announcement serves a sobering reminder of the need for our community to follow the recommended guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19. Stay at home as much as possible. Practice good hand washing. Avoid crowds and keep 6 feet of distance from other people when in public. Avoid touching your face. Practicing these habits is the best protection against COVID-19.”
For more information and updates from Southwell regarding COVID-19, visit www.mysouthwell.com/COVID19.
For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/covid19
