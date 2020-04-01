Thomasville organization offers mental health support during COVID-19 pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With a world crisis going on, it may be difficult to get your mind off the COVID-19 outbreak.
Georgia Pines is an organization bringing awareness to mental health during this time.
CEO Robert Hurn said they’re making sure that people have the mental stability they need during this time.
He told us to continue following CDC guidelines of social distancing while also staying active.
This includes continuing to exercise, taking walks, and also staying connected with family and friends.
He told us what their medical professionals are doing to take care of students and parents.
“All of my case managers and therapists are doing telehealth by school-based mental health program. You know, kind of just distract themselves from this at points and time just so they can get themselves under control. We have them do breathing exercises as well. We have them do relaxation techniques,” said Hurn.
Hurn says their buildings are still open, but they’re encouraging patients to use telehealth.
If patients do not have that ability, they're screened before coming in.
Georgia Pines also covers Seminole, Grady, Colquitt, Decatur and Mitchell Counties.
