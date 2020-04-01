A stretch of nice spring weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A bit breezy but beautiful spring conditions covered SWGA Tuesday. Sunshine and pleasantly cool 60s have been delightful. Tonight rather chilly as lows drop into the mid 40s.
Little fanfare with high pressure dominating the rest of the week. More seasonal temperatures are on tap lows low 50s and highs mid-upper 70s.
Over the weekend a southerly flow returns which brings milder 80s, more clouds and a slight chance of rain Sunday.
Early week scattered showers and thunderstorms return and warmer temperatures. Highs top mid-upper 80s while lows rise into the mid 60s around 70.
