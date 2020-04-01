Realtors offer virtual home tours

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany real estate agency adjusted the way they do business in the light of a new health reality.
Hughey and Neuman Real Estate says they now have all clients go through a virtual tour of their showrooms.
This is to limit contact with the clients as much as possible and making sure they’re social distancing.
Katie Gatewood, Co-Owner and Associate Broker says they also offer walkthrough videos they send to their clients.
“Making it easy for our clients to assess homes without even leaving their homes. There are still people out there looking to make a move and buy especially with interest rates being as low as they are. They will even be getting lower. We are trying to make homes still accessible during this time," says Gatewood.
For information head over to their website at https://www.hugheyandneuman.com/
