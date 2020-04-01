Phoebe reports Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Hospital reported updated COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.
For the first time, the hospital is reporting the number of patients that have recovered from the virus.
As of noon Wednesday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 685
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 31
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 2
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 54
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 16
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Positive External Patients – 582
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 80
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 15
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 5
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,011
- Total Negative Results – 1,126
- Total Patients Recovered – 242
Phoebe officials said the hospital system has taken a conservative approach in defining a “recovered patient” as someone who tested positive and self-isolated at home for at least 14 days from the testing date, or a hospital inpatient who has been discharged for at least 10 days.
“We still haven’t reached the peak of this public health crisis in southwest Georgia, and people definitely need to continue to stay home and minimize the spread of the illness. But it’s also important for us to show our community there is hope for patients who are seriously ill enough to require hospitalization. Just yesterday, we celebrated the release of a patient from our main hospital who had been intubated in one of our intensive care units. After he was extubated, he continued to recover in ICU than on one of our general COVID-19 floors. When he left that floor yesterday to go home, our staff lined the hallways to cheer him on. We hope to see many more cases like that in the days and weeks to come,“ Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
Of the 242 patients throughout Phoebe Putney Health System, 174 of those are employees who have been cleared to return to work.
