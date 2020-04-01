Phoebe reports Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers

“We still haven’t reached the peak of this public health crisis in southwest Georgia, and people definitely need to continue to stay home and minimize the spread of the illness. But it’s also important for us to show our community there is hope for patients who are seriously ill enough to require hospitalization. Just yesterday, we celebrated the release of a patient from our main hospital who had been intubated in one of our intensive care units. After he was extubated, he continued to recover in ICU than on one of our general COVID-19 floors. When he left that floor yesterday to go home, our staff lined the hallways to cheer him on. We hope to see many more cases like that in the days and weeks to come,“ Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.