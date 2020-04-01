Homestead Hospice offers programs for those in need of assistance

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homestead Hospice in Tifton is striving to help the elderly and the most vulnerable stay home.
They said they’re available and ready to start services for people in need of hospice and palliative care during this pandemic.
The customer service department takes referrals and care calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Any elderly with chronic conditions are eligible for in-home visits with a nurse and many other programs.
The vice president tells us this is a program she thinks will come in handy.
“We can give them resources so say someone calls the social determinants hotline and they are just a community member and they say, ‘Hey I have no wheelchair ramp, can you hook me up with somebody who can get me a wheelchair ramp?’ We call around until we find someone to be able to give them that wheelchair ramp for free,” said Amanda McKissick, Vice President of Operations.
Staff at Homestead Hospice said they really just want to help the community and this is their way of giving back.
