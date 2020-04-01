Goodwill offering jobs for those laid off during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’ve been laid off from your job because of COVID-19, Goodwill’s offering a virtual job fair.
Over 300 new jobs are waiting to be filled.
Some are entry-level and others allow you to work from home.
Services have been reduced because of social distancing.
Jack Warden, CEO of Goodwill Industries Southern Rivers, said that this pandemic has caused them to think outside the box.
“We have always been a believer in the power of work and we know now more than ever that people are impacted, we understand. We have created a virtual job fair because a lot of people are out of work and a lot of people’s jobs may not come back as quickly as they would like, so they are looking for employment. And also we have a lot of employers looking to fill vacancies,” Warden said.
A list of these jobs can be found on the Goodwill website.
The virtual job fair is open now for all to use. Goodwill wants its donors to know that although their retail doors are closed their donor’s doors and donation center remains open.
