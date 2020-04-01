Ga. National Guard deployed to Pelham Parkway Nursing Home for decontamination

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Decontamination of a Pelham nursing home where a number of COVID-19 cases were reported has started.
Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia National Guard Adjutant Gen. Tom Carden will activate and deploy over 100 guardsmen to any long-term care assisted living facility or nursing home with COVID-19 cases over the next few weeks.
Troops will be sent to specific locations to implement infection control protocols and enhanced sanitation methods to reduce spreading COVID-19.
Twenty soldiers were sent to Pelham Parkway Nursing Home to audit existing sanitation methods, train staff on utilizing more aggressive infections disease control measures, and thoroughly clean the facility.
The facility has reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Kemp tweeted that he was proud of the work the Georgia National Guard has done in Pelham.
“Our team in Georgia is working nonstop to fight COVID-19,” the governor tweeted.
