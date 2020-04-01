Ga. governor orders schools to remain closed for the year, shelter-in-place

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all K-12 public schools to remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
Kemp said he would be signing the executive order Wednesday to close all public grade schools remain closed for the rest of the academic calendar year.
Kemp also said during his press conference in Atlanta Wednesday that on Thursday, he would also be signing an executive shelter-in-place order for the state.
“We’re in this together, we’re going to win this together and we’re not going to leave anyone alone. So be strong and courageous,” said Kemp.
You can watch all of Kemp’s press conference below.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.