Flint RiverQuarium host virtual visits on Facebook

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -As Americans adjust to staying home during the pandemic, many parents are trying to fill the void of children’s’ activities. Flint RiverQuarium has now brought virtual education to Facebook.
Their facility is closed until further notice, but the show must go on.
Staff at the aquarium say it’s essential to stay connected to members and their guests.
Wendy Bellacomo explains what parents and their children will be able to learn.
“At the Flint RiverQuarium, every day at 11 a.m., we premier a new video on Facebook and those focus on creature features, which are kind of profiles on the different animals at the aquarium, we get them out of their tanks, we show them up close and we talk about them a little bit," said marketing director, Wendy Bellacomo.
Also, every day in the afternoon, the aquarium releases an activity sheet that parents can print out at home for their kids.
“You know all water-related things are important to us. But, you know just because we are confined at home that does not stop our mission, that does not stop us from doing what we do. You know of course like everyone else all staff is working from home as much as they can," said Bellacomo.
Also, every first Wednesday of every month, the aquarium will host a virtual tadpole time program, that is designed for those living at home with preschoolers.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.