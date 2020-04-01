First week of food delivery app a hit in Albany during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re staying at home more often as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, you might be wondering if you can still order food and is it safe?
With restaurants switching to take-out only, many people are now turning to food delivery services to avoid leaving the house.
“We had a great first week. And we have added more restaurants this week and Monday was a great day for us and we are looking forward to continue the service in the Albany area in this unfortunate time right now," Terry Ho, vice president of Order Eats, said.
Ho said Order Eats launched an app to deliver food to customers from local restaurants in Albany.
“If they do not want anybody to come into contact with anyone they can put on a comment when placing an order that we can do contact less delivery and we have been contacted by many many restaurants about signing up with us," said Ho.
Over 14 Albany restaurants are now signed up to deliver food.
Ho said more will be added to the list in others city.
“We have been reached out by a couple of small cities around Albany that want us to go to their city and start a delivery service, kind of help out at the restaurant and to at least operate for now until things go back to normal and we hope that will be soon," said Ho.
Ho said he wants the Order Eats app to be easy and hassle free for all restaurant owners that would like to sign up.
“For the next couple of months or even longer if the disaster, we are offering this service to the restaurants free of charge. We will help you do everything, load the menu, guide you to the process and we are here to help,” said Ho.
