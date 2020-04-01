Dougherty district attorney addresses price gouging complaints

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty county and state leaders have received new price gouging complaints, according to Greg Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit.
This comes after Governor Brian Kemp addressed price gouging issues in the state on March 14.
Edwards said that during this time he has been working with the Georgia Attorney General’s Office to make sure local businesses are providing the essentials people need at a reasonable price.
“Locally there is a means to prosecute called Unfair Business Practices Act, that would be available to me. But primarily I am going to be working in conjunction with the attorney general’s office in regards to allegations or issues when it comes to price gouging," explained Edwards.
Edwards said many businesses caught could face civil penalties or possible criminal penalties.
If you would like to report price gouging, you can fill out the price gouging form online.
