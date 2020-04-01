Decatur Co. EMA makes changes due to COVID-19

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Emergency Management Agency is making changes due to COVID-19. That includes at the Bainbridge fire station.
Van Eakin with Decatur County EMA said the biggest thing they’ve done is limit the number of people they come in contact with.
Eakin said their fire department is now shut down to anyone non-essential.
“We see you when we’re on scene, what we hear, if me and my partner roll up on the scene, I’m going to go in the house and he’s going to stay outside until we have made sure that everything is good. You know, it doesn’t take but one person to come back to the fire department with it and then all 20 of us have it," said Eakin.
Eakin said they make sure to use proper protective gear when going out.
He also asks that the public not have large gatherings and to try to stay in your home unless you have to go out for necessities.
