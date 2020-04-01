DCSS addresses weekend meals and free internet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System will now serve weekend meals, starting this weekend.
The school system will hand out two meals per person, per day, for those 18 and under.
The two meals for each day will be delivered on Fridays.
District leaders say this will ensure students are not hungry on the weekends.
“The reality is if it wasn’t for the school system some of our children just wouldn’t eat. Their food insecurity is a legit problem for us, and we are working to address that," says JD Sumner, DCSS District Communications Manager.
Dougherty County schools have served more than 106,000 meals to students since March 16th.
The district has also partnered with Mediacom to provide free internet service to DCSS families for two months.
“They are waiving any fees for the first two months and so all people have to do is go online, and fill out the application. It is basically for anybody who is eligible for free and reduced lunch. So, there are some income questions and things like that, that people may have to answer," says J. D. Sumner, DCSS District Communications Manager.
The school system sent over the following information below in order to sign up.
To apply, DCSS families have to fill out an online application FIRST here: https://bit.ly/DoCoFreeInternet .
If you need to follow-up with a phone call, call 1-855-904-2225.
