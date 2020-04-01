Daughter caring for elderly mother with COVID-19: ‘We have to stay up all night long watching her’

“Well, right now my mother is sleeping on my sofa. I do not have a wheelchair for her, I had to borrow one to actually get her in the house. I do not have a bed for her to sleep in. We have to change her and bathe her every day but she can not walk. So my son, Antonio Bell, has been really the one who’s lifting her while I change her diaper because she can not go to the bathroom by herself. So that’s the situation that we’re in right now,” explained Alice Wise Bell.