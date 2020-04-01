Critical care specialist gives insight into Albany COVID-19 outbreak

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some hospitals in southwest Georgia are facing unprecedented numbers of critically sick patients.
When the health care workers taking care of those patients go home, many of them are quarantining themselves, unable to decompress with their families.
Dr. Enrique Lopez is a surgical intensivist at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, one of the hot spots in Georgia.
He specializes in general surgery, trauma, and critical care, so he and his team are some of many health care workers who come face-to-face with COVID-19 every time they walk into the hospital.
Dr. Lopez recorded a powerful video diary from his garage, where he's been staying to keep his family protected.
"If you were going to show me this video several weeks ago and told me that this would be where I'm living, which is in our garage, on the ground, I would have never believed you," he explained.
He said in the video that he is dealing with mosquitoes and no air conditioning in the garage.
But, he continued staying in there to keep from possibly spreading the virus to his family, in case he had contracted it and had not known it.
Living in the garage would be one of many facts about the times we’re in now that he says he wouldn’t have believed a few weeks back.
“We are the most powerful country in history, and we have more of everything than we need,” he said of one belief he had. “We were wrong. We were wrong in an epic way. Now the virus is here... and I realize that we’re in the fight of our lives.”
There is a lot on his mind and the minds of all health care workers who are on the front lines trying to save lives.
“Everybody in the hospital that every day runs into the burning building, knowing that they could take this home with them, that they could get sick, that they could be the one on the ventilator... and they do it every day because that’s who they are,” he said of his colleagues.
In that past few weeks, Dr. Lopez said doctors have seen what we know about the virus evolve.
“First it was the elderly in the nursing home that we had to protect, then the age range. Then it was 40 to 60 and then 30 to 50, and then somebody in their 20s. We heard it was diabetics and the obese and we heard it was no medical problems at all, and then we heard it was no kids,” he explained.
But then, he said they heard of children testing positive.
"Every time we puff out our chests and tell ourselves that we know what's happening, we don't," Dr. Lopez said.
His team is still seeing an overwhelming number of critically sick patients coming into the hospital.
They come in with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, and they end up having to be put on oxygen.
“And then they crash,” he said. “We run to their bedside urgently and we bring them to the ICU. We put them on the ventilator. Their kidneys shut down. Their bodies go into shock.”
Then comes Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome for some patients.
Dr. Lopez explained that ARDS is when your lungs fill up with fluid.
The ICUs are filling up with patients because he said very few patients in the ICU are getting better.
"Every patient is still on the ventilator, still incredibly ill," Dr. Lopez said. "That's another bed, another nurse, more medication, another dialysis machine."
Dr. Lopez said everyone who works at Phoebe is banding together, and they know we will get through this, simply because we don't have a choice.
He said one of the biggest reasons everyone should stay home as much as possible for now is that you could carry the virus with you without knowing it and infect someone you love.
