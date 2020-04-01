Colquitt Regional reports second COVID-19 death

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center reported its second COVID-19 death on Tuesday.
According to the medical center’s website, two people have died, 19 have tested positive for the virus, 68 tested negative, while another 134 tests are pending.
Colquitt Regional said of the 19 positive cases, 12 of them were between the ages of 18 to 59-years-old and the other seven cases were from people 60-years-old or older.
The medical center says these numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group clinics and does not include tests performed at other testing sites.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.