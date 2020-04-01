Calhoun Co. Courthouse closed to general public

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - Chief Justice Harold Melton declared a statewide judicial emergency because of the continued transmission of COVID-19 throughout the state and the potential infection of those who work in or required to appear in court.
Effective immediately, the Calhoun County Courthouse will be closed to the general public until 8 a.m. on April 28. While the courthouse is closed, essential services will be provided through online services and by phone.
The Calhoun County Commission Office will conduct court business. It is located at 28007 Main Street in Morgan.
In case of a judicial emergency, the clerk of court can be reached at (229) 377-7349 or Judge Heather Lanier’s office at (229) 336-2023.
