Bainbridge church making masks for doctors

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A church in Bainbridge is stepping up to help doctors during the COVID-19 outbreak.
First Baptist Church in Bainbridge is bringing the entire community together to make masks for medical professionals.
“From there, people started calling to say, ‘I sew,’ ‘I’m willing to help,’” said Administrative Assistant Kathy Dugan with First Baptist Church.
A simple Facebook post gathered people together for a good cause.
Dugan said Memorial Hospital and Manor provided them with supplies.
“Georgia industry for the blind cut the fabric for us, so that’s been a blessing,” said Dugan.
"They took the material, they cut it, and they don’t waste any, so they’ve cut out about 1,500, enough for 1,500,” said Sonya Williamson, revenue integrity manager with the hospital.
Williamson said the idea came from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
She took the initiative to reach out to her church for help.
“Phoebe, who just went through this, because they also had a low supply. We know that our N95 masks won’t last, and the supplies are low,” said Williamson.
Williamson said it’s even better because these masks are reusable.
“We can use these N95 masks longer because they could actually use these covers over that mask. Our laundry here at the hospital will wash them, and then they’ll be able to use them again. They’ll be grateful,” explained Williamson.
She said she knows it will take time to get enough masks made, but they are now ready to start distributing them to doctors.
“They’re very appreciative of us being willing to do it. Of us, the church, being the point person," said Dugan.
Dugan said anyone is welcome to help participate in making these masks.
All you have to do is give them a call at (229) 246-1563.
Williamson said their hospital does not have any positive COVID-19 cases right now. But they are having these masks made as a precautionary measure.
